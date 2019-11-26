2 injured, 1 arrested in downtown Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were sent to the hospital after an apparent stabbing in downtown Portland on Monday night.

Police received reports of multiple stabbing victims around 6:19 p.m. The 2 victims were found about a block over from Voodoo Doughnuts on Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. Police say while the victims’ injuries were consistent with knife wounds, they are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance underneath the Burnside Bridge shortly before the stabbing that could be connected.

A suspect was found and arrested, but no other information has been given at this time.

