PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were injured after a “large number” of gunshots were heard in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to officials.

The shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of NE 90th and Flanders. Officers found several bullet casings and struck vehicles in the area; however, police said it was not related to this particular shooting.

Residents reported hearing between 40 to 60 gunshots, according to Portland police.

Police did not find any victims at the scene but said two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. PPB said the men are expected to be okay.

No arrests were immediately made.

The investigation is ongoing.