PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were injured after a shooting in a Gresham neighborhood near 188th and Holladay Wednesday night.

Officials said a man and woman were in a car when they were shot, before crashing into a nearby home.

According to Gresham police, it appears the shooter was either a pedestrian or in another car when they started shooting at the car.

It is not known if the suspect has been arrested.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn the condition of the two victims, but police say they were conscious and breathing when taken to a nearby hospital.

The intersection of Northeast 188th and Holladay will be closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story.