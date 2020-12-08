2 injured in NE Portland shooting; some TriMet stops close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured following a shooting Tuesday in Northeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue said it dispatched units to the 1300 block of NE 122nd Avenue just after 11 a.m. Officials said it was unknown where the shooting took place.

Both victims were found, treated and taken to Emanuel Hospital where their conditions are not known.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and has temporarily altered TriMet’s Line 77 route. There will be no stops on NE Halsey between 114th and 132nd for the time being, the agency said.

This is a developing story.