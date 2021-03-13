2 injured in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured following a shooting at the 2600 block of Northeast 205th Street at around 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Both were conscious and able to speak to first-responders when deputies arrived, officials said. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting suspect is still at large, Sheriff’s officials said.

MCSO officials ask area residents to check their home surveillance systems for video that may have captured a vehicle or anything suspicious between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Anyone with more information is asked to call the MCSO tip line at 503-988-0560.