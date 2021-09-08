2 teens wounded in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Gresham, police said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near SE 9th Street and SE Liberty Avenue at about 2 p.m.

The victims — two teen boys — were driven about a mile away to a fast-food restaurant parking lot in the 1600 block of NE Burnside, the Gresham Police Department said.

At least one of the victims was then taken to a trauma hospital with serious injuries but their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.

The suspect was thought to be in an older tan 4-door car heading in an unknown direction, according to police.

This is a developing story.