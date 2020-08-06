2 kids hurt in suspected drive-by shooting in Gresham

The children are ages 3 and 5 and sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The scene of a shooting in Gresham where two children were injured, Aug. 5, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children, 3 and 5 years old, were hurt in a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Gresham, police said.

Gunfire was heard at about 7:30 p.m. near NE 165th Avenue and NE Everett Street. Witnesses reported hearing as many as 12 shots.

Gresham police told KOIN 6 News one child was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

NE 165th was closed between NE Everett and NE Couch.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will provide updates as soon as possible.

