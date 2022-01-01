2 killed, 1 injured in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men are dead and another one is injured after a shooting in the Argay Terrace neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 1:47 a.m., Portland police arrived at Northeast 131st Place and found three men who had been shot.

Officials said one of the men had already succumbed to his wounds. The other two were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the men later died. The surviving man has non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.

Northeast 131st Avenue is closed between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Drive while the investigation is underway.