PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland police Monday released the identities of the man and woman found dead from what police say was a murder-suicide shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Around 2:06 a.m. Saturday, PPB said officers found a man and woman dead near the corner of SE 141st Avenue and Woodward Street.

PPB said the state medical examiner confirmed 31-year-old Sharline Esah was killed by a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

Esah’s husband, 30-year-old Lopez Uehara, was also confirmed to have died by a gunshot wound, but PPB said his death was ruled a suicide.

Saturday’s shooting marked a continued trend of gun violence in SE Portland and a deadly week for the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.