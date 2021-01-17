2 killed in Powellhurst shooting; homicide investigation underway

Bodies of victims found in 14300 block of SE Division St

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched a double homicide investigation into the shooting deaths of two people found in the Powellhurst neighborhood early Sunday.

East Precinct officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 14300 block of SE Division Street just after 3:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the bodies of two victims with gunshot wounds.

The scene remains active and officials are investigating. Police said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner at a later time and date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871.

This is a developing story.