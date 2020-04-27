2 men arrested, 2 cars towed in weekend street racing bust

Nicholas Murphy and Ruben Gonzalez were arrested for illegal street racing on Sunday, April 26, 2020. (MCSO)

One man arrested had a warrant out for his arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested two men and towed two cars after conducting more than two dozen traffic stops for illegal street racing over the weekend.

The Portland Police Bureau utilized extra resources from their North Precinct, Traffic Division, Air Support Unit, Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to patrol north and northeast Portland on Sunday night after seeing a resurgence of street racing in recent weeks. On Sunday night officers conducted 27 traffic stops, issued 10 citations, arrested two men and towed two cars.

One of the men arrested was 22-year-old Nicholas Murphy, who was wanted for forgery. The other man arrested was identified as 23-year-old Ruben Gonzalez.

Police reminds the public that street racing can have a deadly outcome. Thirteen vehicular related fatalities have occurred this year already.