2 men arrested in Washington County sex trafficking case

Mugshots of Devanne Branderhorst (left) and Robert Sunamoto (right), March 10, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars in Washington County after sex trafficking multiple people, including a minor, deputies said.

Devanne Branderhorst of Sandy met one of his victims — a 17-year-old girl — online and knew she was a minor, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He’s accused of setting up meetings for her with adult men who paid for sex or sexually explicit content.

Branderhorst also allegedly tried to traffick an 18-year-old woman who knew the younger victim. He also sexually assaulted the 18-year-old last year, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Branderhorst last week. He was indicted Monday by a grand jury on four counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of promoting prostitution, 1st-degree unlawful sexual penetration, 1st-degree sexual abuse and two counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse.

Washington County detectives also arrested 74-year-old Robert Sunamoto of Portland last week. He’s accused of meeting the 17-year-old victim on www.seeking.com.

Sunamoto faces charges of commercial sexual solicitation and providing liquor to a person under 21. He was released without having to pay bail and will be due back in court at a later date.

Branderhorst remains behind bars. His bail is set at $750,000.

Detectives think there are additional victims. If you have information about either suspect, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.