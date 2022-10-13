PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men are facing federal charges after reportedly running a drug trafficking organization that made and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills with fentanyl in the Portland metro area, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Authorities say 61-year-old James Dunn Jr. of Milwaukie, Oregon and 50-year-old Joshua Clay Wilfong of Vancouver, Wash. were charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The men were arrested on Wednesday while they were negotiating the sale of more than 300,00 fentanyl pills, authorities said.

In May 2021, authorities began investigating the drug trafficking organization allegedly run by the men, according to court documents.

Officials say the investigation found Dunn bought fentanyl from Mexico and smuggled it into the United States to use in counterfeit pills. Dun allegedly gave the fentanyl to Wilfong who made the pills in a makeshift lab in a Vancouver storage unit.

In the storage unit, investigators found a pill press and other lab equipment covered in what they suspect is fentanyl powder, officials said. Authorities also say the men sold hundreds of thousands of the pills in single transactions – selling an average of 10,000 pills per week.

On Thursday, Dunn and Wilfong made their first court appearances and were ordered to be detained as a flight risk and danger to the community, authorities said.

Authorities note that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is between 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. The Oregon DOJ adds that 3 milligrams of the drug is enough to kill an average adult male. Officials pointed out that the availability of fentanyl in Oregon has caused a spike in overdose deaths in the state.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, substance abuse resources are available through Lines for Life at 1-800-923-4357 or visit www.linesforlife.org. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pacific Time daily.