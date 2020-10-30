2 men found dead, another injured after shooting in Hermiston

None of the victims have been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hermiston on Thursday night.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sagebrush Road near Bensel Road. When Umatilla County deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot and killed. Another man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

None of the victims have been identified and no other details surrounding the incident have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.

