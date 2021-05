The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is investigating a homicide after two men were found dead on Mt. Hebo Road on Saturday. (TCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is investigating a homicide after two men were found dead on Mt. Hebo Road on Saturday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no suspects at large and there is no danger to the community at this time, according to TCSO Undersheriff Matt Kelly.

This is a developing story.