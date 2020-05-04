2 men found shot, killed in NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were found shot and killed in a Northeast Portland home early Monday morning, said Portland Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at a home on the 13600-block of Northeast Milton Street, they found two men, both dead, and a gun inside the house. Police said they believe the firearm recovered at the scene was the one used in the shooting.

While the victims have not been identified, police said they believe the two knew each other. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the deaths. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696.

This is a developing story.

