2 men injured in SE Portland shooting, no arrest reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Portland Saturday, said police.

Officers were called out to SE Division Street and SE 158th Avenue after there were reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital, however, police said their medical statuses were unknown.

A suspect has not been arrested. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.