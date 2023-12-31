PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot to death and another wounded in Northeast Portland Sunday night.

The shooting in the 1100 block of NE Faloma Road was reported around 8:10 p.m. Both men were alive and rushed to an area hospital after officers arrived, but one of the men later died.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call either Detective Brent Christensen (503.823.2087) or Detective Meghan Burkeen (503.823.2092. The case number is 23-336668.

No other information is available at this time.