2 people hurt in Gresham hotel shooting

Investigation underway at Extended Stay America

Gresham police at the scene of a shooting, Jan. 12, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening at a hotel in Gresham, police said.

Gresham police responded to the Extended Stay America on NE Sacramento Street shortly before 8 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

Investigators said a wanted man shot two women, who were rushed to local hospitals. It’s unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

