2 people hurt in Gresham hotel shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening at a hotel in Gresham, police said.
Gresham police responded to the Extended Stay America on NE Sacramento Street shortly before 8 p.m. on reports of gunfire.
Investigators said a wanted man shot two women, who were rushed to local hospitals. It’s unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.