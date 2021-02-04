2 people seriously injured in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Portland’s Powerllhurst-Gilbert neighborhood resulted in the hospitalization of two people.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 3900 block of Southeast 136th Avenue. They found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but learned two people involved in the shooting had driven several blocks away before calling 911.

Authorities and medical personnel responded to the two individuals, who were both seriously injured. They were sent to the hospital where they are now recovering.

According to police, this shooting was between multiple vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.