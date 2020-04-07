2 shot in Clark County carjacking; armed suspect at large

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Two people were shot during a carjacking Tuesday afternoon in Clark County, deputies said.
The shooting happened in the 7400 block of NE 159th Street. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect shot two people with an AR-15-style rifle.
The suspect drove off and has not been caught and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies. The victims were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
NE 159th Street is closed from NE 72nd Avenue to NE 82nd Avenue and the investigation is active.
KOIN 6 News is sending a crew to the scene to find out more.
