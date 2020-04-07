2 shot in Clark County carjacking; armed suspect at large

The shooting happened near NE 159th Street and NE 75th Avenue

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Two people were shot during a carjacking Tuesday afternoon in Clark County, deputies said.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of NE 159th Street. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect shot two people with an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect drove off and has not been caught and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies. The victims were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

NE 159th Street is closed from NE 72nd Avenue to NE 82nd Avenue and the investigation is active.

KOIN 6 News is sending a crew to the scene to find out more.