2 people shot in NE Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood left two people wounded Thursday night, police said.

Gunfire was reported in the 4700 block of NE 111th Avenue at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

NE 111th was closed from NE Sandy Boulevard to NE Wygant Street for an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the PPB at 503.823.3333.