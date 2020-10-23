Gunfire in St. Johns neighborhood wounds 2

Shooting happened in the 7300 block of North St. Louis Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in North Portland’s St. John’s neighborhood Thursday night, according to police.

Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of North St. Louis Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers said they found two people at the scene who had been shot and they were both rushed to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. The intersection of North Ivanhoe Street and North St. Louis Avenue is closed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503.823.3333.