2 people stabbed during brawl in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were stabbed Thursday afternoon in North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, police said.
Police responded to the 4800 block of North Lombard Street just before 4:30 p.m. and found two people with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned the two victims had been fighting with the suspect when the suspect stabbed them, according to police. Both victims were treated at a hospital and are expected to recover.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.
