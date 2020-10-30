2 people stabbed during brawl in North Portland

The suspect has not been arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were stabbed Thursday afternoon in North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to the 4800 block of North Lombard Street just before 4:30 p.m. and found two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the two victims had been fighting with the suspect when the suspect stabbed them, according to police. Both victims were treated at a hospital and are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.