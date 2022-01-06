2 Portland gang members in prison for illegal firearm possession

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This week, two Portland gang members were sentenced to prison in separate cases for possessing firearms as felons, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Timothy DeWayne Smith, Jr., was sentenced to six months in prison and three years’ supervised release. Authorities said Smith was a member of the Hoover Criminal Gang.

According to court documents, while investigating the gang for “racketing activities” authorities found out Smith was also involved in sex trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.

On August 24, 2019, law enforcement responded to a report of someone flashing a gun at a bar. An air support unit spotted Smith running out of the back of the bar and getting into a vehicle. Smith was stopped by police, who found a firearm in the center console.

A forensic lab report found Smith’s DNA on the gun, among DNA of other people. Smith denied flashing the gun.

Then on June 10, 2020, Smith was in a car stopped by Oregon State Police in Eugene, Oregon. Authorities seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a chambered round that they found in the center console. Smith and the driver were released. However, an investigation found that Smith owned the gun and was later arrested without incident.

PPB also said on Thursday, 38-year-old Derek Brandon Conley, a former Crip gang member, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.

Officials said Conley was released from prison in April 2017 in Multnomah County for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

In September, 2020, probation officers visited Conley’s residence where they found firearms, bullets and a laser sight rifle attachment. Officers also found a gun in a bin in his children’s room nearby a toy gun. Conley was arrested without incident.

These cases were investigated by the FBI and ATF with assistance from the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Oregon State Police.