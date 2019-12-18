2 search warrants, 18 jailed in SE Portland drug bust

From left to right, upper row: William Gene Ruble, Wendy Underwood, Vince Edward Turner, Tabor Leigh Osborn, Staci Lynne Turner, Ronald Joseph Schelin, Randal Meeker, Matthew James Spillers, Marcy Dawn Killian. Bottom row: Katiaha A Wagner, Donald Ray Causey, Donald Allen Gunderson, Craig P Hipple, Christopher Arthur Card, Cameron Wayne Milner, Cameron Lee Baluta, Brenton Alyn George, Breezee Riojas, Dec. 18, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

A total of 24 people were detained, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eighteen people found themselves inside jail cells on Tuesday following a large drug bust in Southeast Portland, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said tactical teams served a pair of search warrants in the 8000 blocks of Southeast Harney Street after receiving complaints about drug activity in the area.

Twenty-four people were detained as a result, 18 of whom were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on warrant charges and for frequenting a drug house.

Those jailed include Cameron Baluta, 26, Christopher Card, 50, Donald Causey, 39, Brenton George, 54, Donald Gunderson, 58, Craig Hipple, 50, Marcy Killian, 38, Randal Meeker, 55, Cameron Milner, 26, Tabor Osborn, 25, Breezee Riojas, 30, William Ruble, 49, Ronald Schelin, 38, Matthew Spillers, 33, Staci Turner, 44, Vince Turner, 49, Wendy Underwood, 38, and Katiaha Wagner, 23.

Officers seized dozens of grams of methamphetamine and heroin, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging material, a shotgun and six suspected stolen bicycles.

Anyone who has information about the cases is asked to call police at 503.823.4800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 503.823.4357.