3 shot at bar in NE Portland, one seriously wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots rang out at two separate locations in Northeast Portland late Thursday night, leaving a total of 4 people wounded with 3 taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The first shooting was in the area of NE 139th and Sandy, with the second shooting reported minutes later at NE 60th and Killingsworth.

The first shooting was at the Venture Inn Tavern, where 3 people were wounded. All were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one of them suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested at this time, police said.

Crime tape blocks the parking lot at the Venture Inn, NE 141st and Sandy in Portland, after a shooting, July 22, 2021 (KOIN)

Shots were fired in the area of NE 60th and Killingsworth, July 22, 2021 (KOIN)

At the second scene at NE 60th and Killingsworth, no crime tape was immediately posted but a heavy police presence was seen actively looking for bullet casings.

Authorities said one man was shot in his foot in his car, but was not taken to a hospital. There was an unrelated medical event involving someone else, police said. No one has yet been arrested in this incident.

