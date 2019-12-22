2 shooting investigations underway in SE Portland

Traffic is affected in the area

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Intersection at SE 82nd Ave. and SE Powell Blvd. (Courtesy: ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As police were investigating reports of shots fired in one southeast Portland neighborhood, another shooting occurred minutes away.

Police first responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire at 8:40 on Sunday morning. Another call then came in with reports of shots fired near Southeast 39th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

Police are working to determine whether the 2 shootings are connected. There are no reported injuries.

As investigators work the scene, SE 82nd Ave. is closed from Southeast Powell Boulevard to Southeast Tibbetts Street. The area around the intersection of SE 39th Ave. and SE Divison St. is closed as well.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

