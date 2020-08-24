2 shot at illegal street racing event in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot during an illegal street racing incident in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood on Sunday night.

Police say the shooting occurred near the 9000 Block of North Ramsey Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m. As officers were on their way to respond to the incident, they learned the victims were in two private vehicles on their way to the hospital. Authorities coordinated to meet one of the cars about halfway, in order to then rush the victim to the hospital by ambulance.

The victim who was picked up by the ambulance was stable, however police do not know his current condition. The second victim reportedly suffered a non-life threatening gunshot to his leg.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police said possibly hundreds of people were at the street racing event when the shooting happened and ask anyone who was a witness or has any information about the incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 503.823.3333, or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-260905.