2 shot by suspect robbing someone else in Holladay Park

Man, woman rushed to the hospital with gunshots in their legs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were each shot in the leg during a robbery of other people in Holladay Park and were rushed to the hospital Monday night.

Police rushed to the park in the Lloyd District around 7:10 p.m. and found the wounded people. Authorities said they applied tourniquets to their legs before paramedics arrived.

Investigators said it appears the suspect tried to rob 2 youths and fired shots as they ran away. They weren’t hurt but the man and woman were wounded.

The shooter remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB.