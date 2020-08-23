2 shot in North Portland, rushed for treatment

No threat to the public, police said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Two people were shot in the 5200 block of N. Oberlin in Portland, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot in North Portland Saturday afternoon and both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of N. Oberlin Street, police said. A tourniquet was put on the legs of one victim but the wounds of the other were not disclosed. Authorities did not provide any information on their overall condition.

The investigation continues but officials said there doesn’t appear to be any public threat based on the circumstances.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

