OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were stabbed near the campus of Clackamas Community College on Monday night, according to Oregon City Police.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of assault with a weapon on walking trail between Hwy 213 and Clackamas Community College. Police say that there was an apparent altercation involving multiple teenagers and young adults.

Police discovered that a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man had multiple knife wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently attempting to identify all people involved in the altercation. Detectives are asking for anyone who witnessed the fight or has information regarding the people involved to contact the Oregon City Police Department tip line at (503) 496-1616, OCPD Case #22-007166.