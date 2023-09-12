PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two “disorderly males” were arrested on Friday after deputies said they started a fight at a bar and fired off shots into the air.

On Saturday at 2:14 a.m., Linn County Sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched to a disturbance at the Trio Tavern in Mill City, Oregon.

According to officials, the caller reported that two male suspects had provoked a fight with another male in the bar, and then were told to leave the premises.

As they left, authorities said they fired multiple rounds in the air. Deputies were able to locate multiple spent 5.56 rifle casings on the roadway.

Deputies obtained enough information from witnesses to track down Trenton Stafford, 31, and Michael Baney, 26, both from Mill City. When deputies found Stafford and Baney, they said they seized a short-barreled rifle and a revolver.

Stafford was booked for fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

Baney was lodged for unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.