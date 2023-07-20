PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in a Hillsboro homicide after a man was found dead in 2020, according to Hillsboro Police Department.

On November 4, 2020, Hillsboro police said they found Alexis “Big-Kat” Vega-Cruz dead in a park.

In May 2023, Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a cash reward for information leading to any arrests in the case.

One month later on June 22, U.S. Marshals and detectives arrested Tyren Todd Thomas for Vega-Cruz’s murder and five days later they also arrested Viviana Lucinda Vallejo for her involvement with the murder, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact them.