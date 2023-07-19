PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are looking for two men suspected of injuring someone during a fight at a Woodburn gas station in April, according to Woodburn Police Department.

At 1:30 a.m. on April 29, police responded to a reported fight at a Chevron gas station on Lawson Avenue. During the fight, one of the suspects used a knife — causing minor injuries to a victim who was treated on the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

It is not clear what led to the fight or how many victims there were.

Officials described the first suspect as a Hispanic man between 20-25 years old. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds. The man was seen wearing a black Coach t-shirt, a black Nike fanny pack and a black Raiders cap.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20-26 years old. He is approximately 5-foot-10, weighs about 185 pounds and has a black goatee. The suspect was seen wearing a black “Streetwise” t-shirt, a black Mariners hat with a large “M” and sunglasses.

Officials said the suspects are associated with a grey or silver hatchback-style Audi.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department.