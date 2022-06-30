PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested and two others remain on the loose after a Sportsman’s Warehouse store in Washington was reportedly shoplifted Wednesday night, according to Kelso Police Department.

Around 9 p.m., an officer was notified of a suspected shoplift in progress. On the scene, the male suspect reportedly left the store with merchandise and got into an unlicensed black Toyota Prius, authorities said.

The officer opened the car door after the suspect refused the officer’s commands to get out of the car. Police said the suspect reversed — hitting the officer with the door as he drove away.

Kelso Police Department told KOIN 6 News, two accomplices fled on foot but were later arrested. One of which was a wanted juvenile from King County, Washington, who was armed with a loaded pistol. He was booked into Cowlitz County Juvenile Center.

Officers later spotted the suspect driving south on I-5 toward Oregon. Other law enforcement agencies, including a Portland Police Bureau aircraft, trailed the driver.

Kelso Police Department said, at one point, the suspect and another person in the car fled on foot and have not been arrested.

Authorities learned the Prius had been stolen from the King County, Washington area earlier that day.

Officials noted the officer sustained a non-disabling injury to his arm.

While the investigation is ongoing, Kelso police told KOIN 6 News they are confident they can identify the driver of the stolen car.