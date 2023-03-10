One person was shot and killed at NE 1st and Hancock in Portland, February 11, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury indicted suspects on several charges Friday related to the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Torn Saephan on Feb. 11, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.

The Portland Police Bureau says Brandon N. Gilpin, 29, had shot Saephan around 2 p.m. in the Eliot neighborhood, and Felisha M. Cunningham, 34, assisted Gilpin afterward.

Gilpin and Cunningham were not at the scene when police arrived, officials say.

According to PPB, officers found Saephan deceased near the corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street, and an autopsy later confirmed his death was a homicide.

Gunnar Peterson, who lives nearby, told KOIN 6 News he was relaxing at his home when he heard the shot outside.

“I was just on the couch and I heard a pop,” he said. “I stood up and turned around and I saw the deceased fall to the ground, and the shooter get away. Going through my head was just like, ‘try not to get shot,’ you know, ‘try not to let them see that I am watching them.’ So I was just kind of peering through the window and ducking down and trying to stay out of sight.”

Peterson called police and remained on the line as the shooter got in the car to drive away.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney, Gilpin was indicted on nine charges:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

One count of Hindering Prosecution

One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Cunningham was indicted on one count of hindering prosecution and one count of tampering with physical evidence, officials say.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive updates on this case.