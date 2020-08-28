2 suspects sought after armed kidnapping in Aloha

Nicholas San Nicolas is accused of kidnapping a man and driving away in the victim’s Nissan pickup (right), Aug. 27, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint outside an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Aloha.

The 22-year-old victim was standing outside of his apartment in the Forest Ridge Apartments at 7330 SW 204th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. when two men came up to him with their guns drawn, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the victim was forced into his own pickup and one of the suspects — 31-year-old Nicholas San Nicolas — drove off. The other suspect, who has not been named, followed San Nicolas in a different car.

One of the victim’s family members suspected the victim had been taken so they drove around the area looking for his pickup. Within minutes, the relative spotted the pickup and saw the victim was in trouble so they rammed the pickup near the intersection of SW 185th Avenue and SW Farmington Road, according to deputies.

After the pickup was hit, San Nicolas shoved the victim out of the pickup and onto the road, deputies said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said San Nicolas drove off in the victim’s pickup — a late ’90s Nissan with red seats and purple straps in the bed. His accomplice was driving a 2016 or 2017 dark blue BMW Z3.

San Nicolas is a Pacific Islander, 5-foot-4 and 230 pounds with long hair tied in a ponytail, according to authorities. His accomplice is also of Pacific Island descent.

Both are wanted for several crimes, including 1st-degree kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, menacing and an outstanding felony warrant. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see them or have information, call 911.