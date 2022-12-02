PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teenage suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery and stabbing that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB says officers responded to a reported stabbing on East Burnside Street around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, where they found a man seriously injured. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was then rushed to a hospital with what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found a second victim close by who was unharmed — but claimed she had her purse stolen by two suspects. Officers then reportedly learned that the other victim had confronted the suspects who had taken the woman’s purse before being assaulted himself.

After getting a description of the suspects, officers put out a citywide alert.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to a weapon threat at a MAX station in the Hollywood Neighborhood. Upon their arrival, officials say an uninjured security guard claimed two suspects matching the Hazelwood suspects’ description had threatened and pointed a gun at him.

Officers discovered the two suspects nearby — who then allegedly fled the area, according to PPB. More officers reportedly responded, who then helped set up a perimeter and surround the suspects before ultimately detaining them.

Authorities say both suspects turned out to be 15-year-olds, whose names have not been released.

PPB says that while arresting the teens, officers confiscated a knife and a gun, which was later determined to be a replica of an actual firearm.

Both suspects were later booked into a juvenile detention facility and now face first-degree robbery and first-degree assault charges — however, PPB stated that further investigation is being done to determine if the confiscated knife and gun were, in fact, related to the Hazelwood incidents.