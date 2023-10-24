The two suspects are 17-year-old boys whose identities won't be released to the public, authorities said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a 17-year-old Hillsboro High student was shot and killed at a house party Saturday, police say that two suspects were identified and taken into custody on Monday.

A 16-year-old from Liberty High School was also shot in the incident and taken to a hospital. Police say that he is expected to recover.

According to Hillsboro police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday near Northeast 34th Place and arriving officers found two people who had been shot.

The 17-year-old boy was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Hillsboro police.