PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder.

The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.

Cruz-Rosales is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, Juarez-Juarez was indicted Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The duo allegedly killed 20-year-old Eduardo Garcia near Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street in the evening hours of March 9.

Garcia’s death was determined to be a homicide by gunshot wound.