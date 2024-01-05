The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said investigators organized a $104,000 meth purchase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Vancouver men are facing federal charges after officials alleged they were found selling almost 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

In December 2023, authorities said Homeland Security Investigations special agents learned that 26-year-old Luis Arnulfo Urioste Bracamontes was involved in a drug trafficking organization in the Portland area.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, HSI and the Westside Interagency Narcotics team then organized a $104,000 methamphetamine purchase with the man.

Later on Jan. 4, the Attorney’s Office said Urioste Bracamontes and 37-year-old associate Rafael Avina Torres were arrested after investigators observed the sale. The men were accused of having two cardboard boxes with 80 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Investigators were also granted a search warrant for the Vancouver residence that both men were seen at earlier that evening. Officials said they found additional pounds of meth, scales and a rifle in a bedroom that was presumed to be Avina Torres’.

Both men appeared in federal court for the first time on Friday, and “were ordered detained pending further court proceedings.”

They now face charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.