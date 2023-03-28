PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victims in Portland’s broad daylight triple homicide were identified publicly Tuesday, and 2 of them were high school students.

Eskender Tamra, 17, was a junior at Franklin High School. Babu Daudi (also identified as Isaac Daudi) was a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt High School. The third person was 20-year-old Patrick Johnson of Portland.

Autopsies confirmed their deaths by gunshot wounds, officials said.

All 3 were found dead inside a car left at the intersection of North Foss Avenue and Foss Court after gunfire rang out around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have yet been made.

“PPS extends our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and will respect their desire to mourn in privacy,” PPS wrote in an email that was sent to families. “We recognize the enormous toll that gun violence has taken on the city of Portland, and we will continue to work alongside the city, county, and state leaders to find impactful solutions to this problem.”

PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News on Saturday the motive of the shooting was not yet known.

“We don’t know whether it was personal, whether it was random,” he said. “Those things are all part of the investigation. So yeah, we’re super concerned.”

A memorial was created in honor of the victims at the site of the shooting, which brought Portland’s total homicides this year to 17 – 16 of which were by gunfire.

In a statement, Mayor Ted Wheeler said:

“The murder of three people over the weekend is still an active investigation and we continue to seek information from the public to bring justice to those impacted by this tragedy. As such, we are limited in the information we are able to provide at this time. My team and I have been in regular communication with the Portland Police Bureau and our public safety partners. We have deployed additional police personnel from the Enhanced Community Safety Team, Homicide Unit & Focused Intervention Team to investigate and provide further assistance. Staff from the Office of Violence Prevention and outreach partners continue to meet with those who have been impacted by this violence. We have also redeployed street level outreach teams to connect with community members and interrupt further safety disruptions.”

This investigation is ongoing.