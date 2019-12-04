2 Washington men nabbed in Oregon child sex stings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ongoing child predator sting led to the arrest in Oregon of 2 men from Washington state.
Michael Allan Anderson, 38, and 31-year-old Justin DePriest each face charges related to a months-long investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said they worked to identify Anderson after a July online sting where he talked online with an undercover deputy. The Castle Rock resident allegedly drove from Washington to Oregon that day to have sex with a child. He was indicted in Washington County in November 26 and arrested in Clatsop County on December 4.
Anderson is charged with luring a minor, online sexual corruption and attempted rape.
DePriest, who lives in Vancouver, allegedly agreed to meet a child for sex during a different online sting in October. Authorities said undercover deputies pretended to be a 15-year-old girl and chatted with him online for a month. He was arrested on December 3 as he drove from Washington to Oregon in the hopes of meeting the girl.
He faces luring a minor and online sexual corruption charges, officials said.
The online stings in July and October led to the arrest of a total of 15 people, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.