2 Washington men nabbed in Oregon child sex stings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ongoing child predator sting led to the arrest in Oregon of 2 men from Washington state.

Michael Allan Anderson, 38, and 31-year-old Justin DePriest each face charges related to a months-long investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they worked to identify Anderson after a July online sting where he talked online with an undercover deputy. The Castle Rock resident allegedly drove from Washington to Oregon that day to have sex with a child. He was indicted in Washington County in November 26 and arrested in Clatsop County on December 4.

Anderson is charged with luring a minor, online sexual corruption and attempted rape.

DePriest, who lives in Vancouver, allegedly agreed to meet a child for sex during a different online sting in October. Authorities said undercover deputies pretended to be a 15-year-old girl and chatted with him online for a month. He was arrested on December 3 as he drove from Washington to Oregon in the hopes of meeting the girl.

He faces luring a minor and online sexual corruption charges, officials said.

The online stings in July and October led to the arrest of a total of 15 people, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.