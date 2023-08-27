Suspect's name has not yet been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after “random and unprovoked” attacks in downtown Portland left 2 people seriously wounded late Saturday night.

The first incident, around 10:40 p.m., happened around Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland police said. A man, slashed in the neck, was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

About 20 minutes later, another stabbing report came in along the 700 block os SW 10th. In that incident, a man was stabbed to the chest and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

An officer spotted the suspect around 11:15 p.m. near SW 14th and Alder, police said. The suspect tried to run off but was quickly captured.

Investigators said this suspect — whose name has not yet been released — may have committed other attacks earlier in the evening that weren’t reported. Investigators also believe passersby may have “located critical evidence” in the case between SW 10th and Alder and SW 18th and West Burnside.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the attacks were random and unprovoked,” police said.

The 2 people seriously wounded in the stabbings are expected to survive.

No other information is available at this time.