PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years after a Longview woman was found dead behind a YMCA, authorities say a man connected to the murder is in custody.

In a release, Longview police announced John Roach, 47, of Longview was arrested on Monday for the murder of Lisa Jo Patterson. Roach is facing a first-degree murder charge.

On Feb. 14, 2021, Patterson’s body was discovered behind the YMCA on 15th Avenue and Douglas Street. Officials said she had lived in Illinois before relocating to Longview where she was living as a transient.

Det. Sgt. Marc Langlois, a supervisor on the case, said the “long and tedious” investigation led to the collection of hundreds of pieces of evidence. Despite a number of dead ends over those two years, Det. Langlois said investigators remained diligent throughout.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI were involved in the investigation.

No other information about the investigation was immediately released.