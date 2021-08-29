2 years later, PPB still searching for young mother’s killer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years ago, 19-year-old Logan Nettleton, the mother of a 4-year-old child, was shot in the Centennial Neighborhood — and detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are still seeking her killer.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 2019, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the Foothills Apartments complex on Southeast 174th Avenue.

Portland police found Nettleton, a man and a child inside of an upstairs apartment.

Nettleton died at the scene while the man, later identified as her boyfriend, was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, officers said. The child was not hurt.

According to a friend of the family, Nettleton was a graduate of Madison High School and, a year before the shooting, she had started classes at Portland State University with a major in criminal justice.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Anthony Merill at 503.823.4033.