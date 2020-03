Two youths were shot inside an apartment in the 6600 block of NE Tillamook, March 2, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two youths were shot in an apartment in Northeast Portland and were rushed to a Randall Children’s Hospital, police confirmed.

The shooting happened in an apartment in the 6600 block of NE Tillamook and left one youth with a life-threatening wound, Portland Fire & Rescue said. One of the youths is around 12 years old.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is underway. KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as soon as possible.