30-year-old identified as Woodlawn shooting victim

Editor’s note: Portland Police Bureau initially reported Luster’s age to be 20, but then corrected their initial update.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a deadly shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood has been identified.

According to police, 30-year-old Dominick Luster was shot and killed near Northeast Madrona Street and Bellevue Avenue over the weekend. Officers responded to the area after reports of shots fired came in around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police found Luster dead in a car. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Luster’s identity and determining the cause and manner of death to be a homicide by gunshot.

The suspects fled the scene before they arrived, PPB said, and no arrests have been reported.

Detectives from the bureau’s homicide unit are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brian Sims at 503.823.2079 or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033.