2008 SE Portland homicide suspect extradited from Mexico

Suspect had been waiting for extradition since March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect involved in a 2008 Southeast Portland homicide has returned back to the city following an extradition from Mexico.

Cristobal Medrano-Alvarado was captured and arrested in Mexico City last March after the FBI obtained information about his whereabouts. On Saturday, he was placed into custody in Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Medrano-Alvarado was involved in the November 23, 2008 homicide of Abel Delgado-Morales, 35, who died from a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit.

Jose Carvajal-Mota was convicted of manslaughter in 2010 for his role in the incident and was deported to Mexico after serving an 11-year sentence.

PPB thanked the FBI, local authorities in Mexico City and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in a release Sunday for the safe “capture, transport and custody” of Medrano-Alvarado.